"After #GIRLBOSS, I wanted to do something more visual that had substance, but wouldn't require the commitment of reading a business book. Nasty Galaxy's a reflection of the Nasty Gal brand and my personality, life, and influences — from my everyday life to cinema and music history.""There were a lot of ideas that just didn't have a place in #GIRLBOSS. Putting them all in one place feels really special. You can turn to any page and find something that might make you laugh or might make you think. It's not just a pretty book.""I didn't want the book to be just about me. It's important to show other people's perspectives and how not everybody starts from the same place, that success isn't really a straight line. That's also what I'm trying to do with my podcast Girlboss Radio — to humanize extraordinary people."[laughing] "Gwyneth's really just a cool girl. You meet her and she's just like, "What's up?" She seems larger than life, but she poops, too. I even used a picture of her wearing sweatpants for the book.""I definitely would've been interested in talking to Jesus' mom, Mary. Then I think Amelia Earhart…and maybe Joan of Arc and Medusa, if she was real. Possibly Cleopatra. I feel like a 12-year-old, I don't know! All those ladies were nasty gals, for sure.""Maybe the biggest misconception is that you can't be yourself. Sometimes people look at women who are entrepreneurs and think they must be all business all the time. I think just being yourself gives other people permission to be themselves. So that's what I try to do. Because I have bangs and a severe haircut on the cover of #GIRLBOSS, and I'm standing like I know what's up, people sometimes expect me to be less approachable — and I have my moments, don't get me wrong. But I'm a pretty easy person to talk to. That's just who I am.""Really, the key to inspiration is a lot of not working. It gives you time to discover things. It's much easier now than it used to be. Before I started Nasty Gal, I worked at a record store and had a lot of time to just tool around and download really obscure stuff that my weird friends had ripped off of vinyl and made into MP3s. It felt like a treasure hunt in the same way that shopping for vintage does. Now you can go on Spotify, put on anything, and see what the related artists are. I've outgrown thinking that something's better because it's obscure, but I think there's real beauty in things that are lesser known.""Hmmm... The movie is Embrace of the Serpent — that was really great. On TV, I've really been liking Unreal. I've been reading The Mastery of Love by Don Miguel Ruiz, which I got as a gift, but didn't expect to like as much as I do. It's really good. I've been avoiding magazines almost entirely for the last few weeks. I think they have a tendency to make you feel bad about your life. It's the same with social media, because people only post the things they're really proud of or vacation photos. That doesn't leave me very inspired — it makes me wonder why I'm working.""I think you can have too many statement pieces. It's important to choose what piece you want people to comment on when you get dressed. If there's more than one, you'll probably look wacky. What else? Dress for your personality. Wear things that complement your figure."