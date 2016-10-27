We all have our guilty pleasures and many of mine just happen to be musical. Some of the songs I enjoy are clichéd and terribly produced. If I think about them critically (or even not that critically), others are offensive or idiotic. And then, there are a few that are awesome within the confines of my headphones, but embarrassing in mixed company.
The one thing they have in common: I could listen to 'em all day long.
In the words of Walt Whitman, "I am large, I contain multitudes." Multitudes of really bad songs. Keep reading for a small sample from my "I can't believe I'm admitting I like this" playlist.
Go ahead, sing along.