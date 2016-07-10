California dreamin' is nice, but how about making it a reality?
We're teaming up with Mic, Quartz, and Fusion to send one lucky winner and a friend on an unbelievable weekend of sand, surf, and sun in Santa Monica. You'll jet to the West Coast with a $1,000 flight credit and enjoy two nights of beachfront luxury at the historic Hotel Casa del Mar. Even better, we've also got your meal ticket: $500 in fine dining.
Ready for a Californivacation? Enter to win now!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 7/15/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
We're teaming up with Mic, Quartz, and Fusion to send one lucky winner and a friend on an unbelievable weekend of sand, surf, and sun in Santa Monica. You'll jet to the West Coast with a $1,000 flight credit and enjoy two nights of beachfront luxury at the historic Hotel Casa del Mar. Even better, we've also got your meal ticket: $500 in fine dining.
Ready for a Californivacation? Enter to win now!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 7/15/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement