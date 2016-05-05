Miami, L.A., St. Croix, I'mma let you finish. But Puerto Rico's one of the best vacation spots of all time. So we're teaming up with HarperCollins to send one lucky winner and a guest on a San Juan in a million getaway!
You'll live it up with a $1,500 flight credit, a four-night stay at the luxurious San Juan Water Beach Club on Isla Verde, and a $1,000 Reformation shopping spree. This ain't no basic beach, so we're also throwing in an autographed copy of the hottest book of the summer, Girls on Fire by Robin Wasserman.
Ready for your days in the sun? Enter to win now!
You'll live it up with a $1,500 flight credit, a four-night stay at the luxurious San Juan Water Beach Club on Isla Verde, and a $1,000 Reformation shopping spree. This ain't no basic beach, so we're also throwing in an autographed copy of the hottest book of the summer, Girls on Fire by Robin Wasserman.
Ready for your days in the sun? Enter to win now!
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 5/30/2016 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement