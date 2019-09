But no one loves bread like Liz White, the 25-year-old college admissions employee in Georgia who cooked up the viral quiz and got none of the credit. She created the test using Photoshop during a slow day at work and posted it to her Tumblr on January 26. “At the time, there were a lot of Tag Yourself memes going around,” Liz says. “I love bread and have this bread Instagram account , so I thought, I should make one with bread. Of course!”Liz based the nine bread personalities on her own friends, and would like to set the record straight once and for all that she is ride-or-die French bread. Her least favorite bread? Whole grain; no offense to anyone who doesn’t use his or her blinkers. (Liz also sends her heartfelt apologies to the gluten-free population, but hey, they’re used to missing out on delicious baked goods.)The original bread personality quiz quickly racked up a number of reblogs and notes, and currently has 58,644 likes on Tumblr. But it didn’t go viral until an 18-year-old Twitter user/croissant named @kellyblaus posted the image on September 26.