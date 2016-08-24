Remember This Meme? Here's What That Little Girl Looks Like Now

“In the video title, I put ‘daily affirmation’ in quotation marks because this wasn’t something Jessica actually did every day,” says David. “But I couldn’t watch it without smiling.” By the end of the contest, the video only had about 1,000 views and not enough votes to take home the grand prize.



Everything changed in May 2010 — and the Chatfields still don’t know exactly how. At the beginning of the month, the video had fewer than 5,000 views. By May 26, it had two million and counting. Celebrities, including The Biggest Loser’s Jillian Michaels, Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, and Chicken Soup for the Soul co-author Jack Canfield, tweeted the video. Then the clip made the media rounds on Good Morning America, Inside Edition, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! Still, Jessica’s life felt pretty normal, until her last TV interview.



“Honestly, it’s all Tosh.0’s fault,” Jessica says, laughing. She had never seen Daniel Tosh perform before filming an interview and bathroom skit with him in the home of one of the show’s producers. The day after it aired, it was all the boys in her middle school could talk about.



“I was so excited when this guy I liked came up to me and said, ‘Oh, my God, I saw you on Tosh!’” Jessica says. “Then he said, ‘It sucks that he totally made fun of you.’” She couldn’t bear to watch the entire segment. Instead, her friends gave her a play-by-play, including the parts where Tosh corrected her math and joked, “Is this the new commercial for Yaz?”