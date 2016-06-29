Since its start in 1997, Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party has been the place for indie music. For its 20th anniversary, it's rocking harder than ever, with a lineup that includes ODESZA, CHVRCHES, Crystal Castles, and more.
We’re teaming up with the clothing brand Wildfang to send one lucky winner and a friend to the festival from July 22 to 24. You’ll jet to the Emerald City with a $1,000 flight credit and spend the weekend at the hip Hotel Max. Then, get ready to rock with a $250 Wildfang gift card, plus a case of Union Wine Co. cans.
Ain't no party like the Capitol Hill Block Party, so if you're 21+, enter to win now!
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 21 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 7/12/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
We’re teaming up with the clothing brand Wildfang to send one lucky winner and a friend to the festival from July 22 to 24. You’ll jet to the Emerald City with a $1,000 flight credit and spend the weekend at the hip Hotel Max. Then, get ready to rock with a $250 Wildfang gift card, plus a case of Union Wine Co. cans.
Ain't no party like the Capitol Hill Block Party, so if you're 21+, enter to win now!
*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 21 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 7/12/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement