Boyfriends and girlfriends aren't the only significant others in our lives. Sometimes, the most reliable, ride-or-die bonds are with our friends. That's why we're all about the new BFF feature from online dating app Bumble. Instead of finding dating matches, BFF will help you find the platonic loves of your life. Already have a few IRL? Then make like Taylor Swift and add 'em to the squad!
We're teaming up with Bumble to give one lucky winner $3,000 to spend with a bestie. Treat your #1 pal — or your top three — to a shopping spree, spa day, weekend getaway, or all of the above. (Hey, you can afford it.)
Friends that slay together, stay together. Enter to win now!
We're teaming up with Bumble to give one lucky winner $3,000 to spend with a bestie. Treat your #1 pal — or your top three — to a shopping spree, spa day, weekend getaway, or all of the above. (Hey, you can afford it.)
Friends that slay together, stay together. Enter to win now!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 03/31/16 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
Advertisement