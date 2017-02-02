Rebecca Minkoff, known for her outfit-completing accessories and fash-pirational, oh so regrammable Instagram account, has always thought outside the box. While many designers and fashionistas are bundling up and braving frigid weather for New York Fashion Week, she's debuting her California-inspired Spring 2017 collection in sunny Los Angeles. But this is not your typical 11-minute runway show. When #RMGoesGrove on Saturday, February 4, she's offering fans an entire day of incredible experiences. Some highlights of this choose-your-own-fashion adventure: 10:15 a.m. - Yoga class with Zella Athleisure, hosted by Jeanette Ogden of @shutthekaleup. A road-trip inspired nail bar by Essie, complete with a photo booth and a chance to test-drive "excuse me, sur,' ‘backseat besties,’ and the rest of their soon-to-be-released spring collection. 11:45 a.m. - A fireside chat with one Ms. Minkoff and Who What Wear's Hillary Kerr about kicking ass, taking names, and making a name for yourself as a female entrepreneur. 1:00 p.m. - A VIP winetasting/hors d'oeuvresapalooza with Chandon (!) at Blue Ribbon. 2:00 p.m. - Hang out with your girl Lauren Conrad at her popup shop at The Little Market or celebrate Keke Palmer's new book I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice at her Barnes & Noble book signing. 4:30 p.m. - Meet your new favorite collection at Rebecca Minkoff's Spring 2017 runway show! Then meet the designer and models at the pop-up shop at 5 p.m. or Nordstrom at 6:30 p.m. While you're at it, be sure to enjoy Pressed Juicery as you shop and hit up Sprinkles for a sweet RM-approved treat. So...wanna go? Of course you do! Follow the @r29fashion Instagram account and tag a friend you'd like to bring to the show with #sweepstakes, #r29xRM, and #RMGoesGrove. We'll give 25 random winners — and their 25 lucky plus-ones — tickets to the show. Enter now! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States (excluding Rhode Island), 18 years or older and over the age of majority in jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. Ends 02/03/2017 at 12:59 pm E.T. For Official Rules, click here. Void where prohibited.
