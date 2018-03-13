I Transformed Myself Into Mindy Kaling — & Here's What I Looked Like

Mindy Kaling has come a long way since her days playing the adorably self-deprecating Kelly Kapoor on The Office. In fact, since doors closed at Dunder Mifflin back in 2013, Kaling has gone on to create her own show (The Mindy Project), pen a biography (Is Everybody Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns)), and star in the critically acclaimed film adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's A Wrinkle In Time.
While most of the focus on Kaling's career has rightfully been about her work, the comedian has also served as a beauty icon, especially for those who grew up seeing very few examples of South Asian women represented in Hollywood. "When you're a brown girl in comedy, you kind of have to love Mindy Kaling," said Kaling superfan Christine, who signed up to transform herself into the star, above. "She definitely paved the way."
In honor of Kaling's iconic role as Mrs. Who in A Wrinkle In Time, we decided to recreate three looks from her career. We started with a throwback to Kaling's eight year stint as Kelly Kapoor in The Office (complete with those famous blunt bangs) then went on to copy a scene from the The Mindy Project. As for the third and final style? Let's just say we tessered across the universe — and the results are out of this world good. Press play above to watch all three major beauty moments come to life on Christine, then tell us which star you want us to copy next in the comments below.
