Plus, despite their big budgets and similarities when it comes to shattering Hollywood's glass ceilings, BP versus AWIT is indeed like comparing apples and oranges. Black Panther is a Marvel comic book superhero movie aimed at audiences of all ages; A Wrinkle In Time is a fantastical live action Disney film based on a young adult novel that itself always received mixed reactions. Yet simply because the existence of films this diverse are so rare, they're in the same category. But historically, films by white directors, or male directors, or featuring less-than-diverse casts have been allowed to have "solid" box office debuts, or receive "mixed" reviews. Why can't A Wrinkle In Time be allowed the same leeway?