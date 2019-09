It's unfair for A Wrinkle In Time's moment to be overshadowed by the success of Black Panther. Yes, Black Panther has been, hands down, one of the most culturally significant and buzzed about movie events in recent memory. And they are both Disney movies, so perhaps Disney is to blame for releasing two of its biggest films of the year so close to one another, which the studio should have anticipated meaning box office competition. Still, Panther's success shouldn't take away from the many ways that A Wrinkle In Time is also making history, and the impact that it still can and will have, in addition to its message — which we all need right now — about the power of light in darkness. And then there's the simple fact that it's directed by Ava DuVernay during a time when both Black directors and female directors are still struggling. So A Wrinkle In Time isn't just inspiring young Black girls — and girls of all races — to believe in themselves; it might also inspire those same girls to pick up a camera themselves one day. We're still waiting for box office sales demographics, but Forbes predicts the audiences will be largely women and children.