What Meg, Charles Wallace, and Calvin don't know is that in order to reach Mr. Murry, they have to travel by tesseracts , the so-called "wrinkles in time" that connect the various planets and dimensions of the universe. And while at first this all seems like a romp out of Alice in Wonderland (bright pink flowers that speak "Color"; a happy medium played by Zach Galifanakis who lives in the inside of a crystal), the three quickly realize that there are more sinister forces at work. The stability of the universe is being threatened by a dark power called the IT. Its black smoke tentacles are far reaching and threaten everything it touches, even the humans of Earth. (Feeling jealous? Vindictive? Angry? Inadequate? Blame the IT.) Mr. Murry, it turns out, is being held captive on Camazotz, home of the IT, a place so dangerous that even the Mrs. don't dare travel there.