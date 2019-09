This weekend was the world premier of A Wrinkle In Time , the film where three supernatural beings, including Reese Witherspoon, guide a young girl through time and space on a quest to find her father. While we might not be 13-year-olds and our journeys might not involve tesseracts , we too find ourselves looking to Witherspoon as our wise guide on a very different mission: redecorating out homes. In a video recently published by Crate & Barrel, the actress revealed a tip that made us realize she has got some serious home decor knowledge we need to start paying attention to.