Studios Are Fighting To Be Part Of Kerry Washington & Reese Witherspoon's New TV Series

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon are TV gold, and both streaming and network heads know it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, some of the biggest names in entertainment are bidding for a chance to get their hands on Little Fires Everywhere, in which Washington and Witherspoon will both star in and executive produce.
The best part? Neither of the actresses has had to stress too much over a sales pitch because the network execs are coming straight to them at Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine productions office. THR notes that, typically, producers have to shuffle from network to network when pitching a potential project. Guess being two of the brightest actresses and businesswomen comes with its own set of perks. Get it, girls.
The limited series is based on the best-selling novel by Celeste Ng, who celebrated the announcement on Friday by tweeting, "Hey, so, um, I have some news!"
Little Fires Everywhere tells the story of how one family's decision to adopt a Chinese-American baby sends a quiet Ohio town into turmoil and pits good friends, like Mia Warren and her landlord, Elena Richardson, against each other. THR reports that Witherspoon raved about the novel in her book club and bought the rights shortly after it hit shelves. Ng will also produce the series, serving as a great point of reference for writer/showrunner/executive producer Liz Tigelaar (Casual, Nashville, Life Unexpected).
Washington announced on Twitter that her production company, Simpson Street, will also produce the exciting series.
"If you're wondering what Simpson Street is up to these days, it might be this lady," Washington said in a video as she panned the camera towards Witherspoon. "We're doing this book, Little Fires Everywhere. Have you read it? Go read it."
Details surrounding other potential cast members have yet to be released, but with Washington and Witherspoon in charge, it's probably safe to assume the roster will be amazing.
