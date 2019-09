Reese Witherspoon Just Launched An Exciting New Partnership & Told Us All About It

Today, Witherspoon launched a partnership with Crate & Barrel, bringing her lifelong love of entertaining and her own lifestyle brand Draper James into the company's mix. The two brands will release co-designed collections for spring and summer 2018, and beyond. As C&B's latest ambassador, she also stars in the brand's holiday ad campaign, called "Perfect Party" (spoiler: not quite everything is perfect — she ends up wielding a fire extinguisher), which you can watch ahead.