Reese Witherspoon has been keeping super-busy with the success of Big Little Lies, her new movie Home Again, and her production company turned multimedia brand aimed at promoting women in Hollywood. But she's found time for her latest venture because it's close to her heart.
Today, Witherspoon launched a partnership with Crate & Barrel, bringing her lifelong love of entertaining and her own lifestyle brand Draper James into the company's mix. The two brands will release co-designed collections for spring and summer 2018, and beyond. As C&B's latest ambassador, she also stars in the brand's holiday ad campaign, called "Perfect Party" (spoiler: not quite everything is perfect — she ends up wielding a fire extinguisher), which you can watch ahead.
Witherspoon founded Draper James to honour her Southern heritage and her grandparents Dorothea Draper and William James Witherspoon.
We recently had the chance to sit down with the actress and entrepreneur. Ahead, she tells us about her new partnership, the importance of identifying your strengths, and her love of Christmas caroling. (P.S. Reese, will you invite us to your Christmas party this year?)