She's working on two TV shows with Kristen Wiig and Octavia Spencer, both for Apple's streaming lineup. Fox 2000 signed on to make a thriller called Something in the Water based on the book by Catherine Steadman. Another novel-based film has been picked up by Sony's TriStar Pictures. Titled A White Lie, the film tells the story of the first black woman to attend Vassar College in the 1890s. Zendaya is slated to star as the ground-breaking graduate, Anita Hemmings, in the movie based on the book The Gilded Years, by Karin Tanabe. Additionally, Zendaya will produce the project alongside Witherspoon. There seems to be a theme throughout her projects: she makes a point of getting actresses in front of and behind the camera.