Blockbust-HER
Movies
Marielle Heller Wants To Redeem Scary Women
by
Anne Cohen
Ladies First
Movies
Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Is So Full Of Firsts It's Out Of This World
Kathryn Lindsay
Sep 5, 2018
Movies
Looking Ahead To The 2019 Lineup, Will Hollywood Greenlight More Women-Led Projects?
Elena Nicolaou
Jul 13, 2018
Movies
Why You'll See Yourself Reflected In Madelyn Deutch's Debut,
The Year...
Elena Nicolaou
Jun 19, 2018
Movies
After Sexism, #MeToo, & Protests, What's Next For Women At The Cannes Film...
Anne Cohen
May 17, 2018
Movies
Are Mother-Daughter Movies The New Rom-Coms?
Kathryn Lindsay
May 14, 2018
Movies
Cannes We Not? The Film Festival Is Off To A Rocky, Sexist Start
Kathryn Lindsay
May 10, 2018
Movie Reviews
How Chloe Zhao Applied The Female Gaze To America's Most Mas...
The trailer for The Searchers, John Ford's 1956 epic Western starring John Wayne, describes its protagonist as follows: "It's John Wayne as Ethan Edwards,
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Why Are We All Surprised That
Blockers
Is Good?
Blockers made $21.4 million this weekend, making it the highest-grossing R-rated comedy since Girl's Trip made its $31 million debut back in July 2017.
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
The Summer Blockbusters We're Most Excited For This Year
What does a '70s disco music enthusiast living in Greece have in common with a dinosaur-trainer, a superhero family, an FBI drug unit, and a CIA agent
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Introducing Geraldine Viswanathan
, Blockers
' Breako...
Warning: This interview contains mild spoilers for Blockers. Leslie Mann, John Cena, and Ike Barinholtz may be getting top billing for Blockers, but
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Why Kay Cannon Feels So Much Pressure For
Blockers
To Su...
The most interesting scene in Blockers wasn't originally in the movie. Here's the gist: Kayla (Geraldine Viswanathan), one of the three teenage
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Don't Tell Lynne Ramsay That She's A "Woman Director"
Warning: This story contains mild spoilers for You Were Never Really Here. Lynne Ramsay's You Were Never Really Here is a dark, gritty thriller about a
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
The Women-Directed Movies To Watch Right Now
Today, with her Academy Award nomination for best directing, Greta Gerwig broke a eight-year streak. For the past eight years, all the individuals
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movie Reviews
Blockers
Review: Don't Be Fooled — This Isn't ...
Warning: This review contains mild spoilers for Blockers. There's a fundamental disconnect between the trailer for Blockers and the actual movie. The
by
Anne Cohen
Entertainment
17 Hollywood Women Share Their Advice For Breaking Into A Male Space
In 1926, Dorothy Arzner became the first female director in an overwhelmingly male Hollywood studio system. With 20 credits to her name, including 17
by
Anne Cohen
Best of Netflix
Olivia Newman's Directorial Debut Is One Of Netflix's B...
In a scene from First Match, protagonist Monique (Elvire Emanuelle, a talent to watch) is told to partner up for a drill during her first wrestling
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Women Love Action Movies — Emily Carmichael Wants To Make Sure Yo...
Emily Carmichael loves monsters. And she writes about them lovingly. In Carmichael’s world, the monsters are just as human, if not more human, than the
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
Tribeca Film Festival Will Feature More Films Directed By Women T...
Tribeca Film Festival is helping women in the entertainment industry get the representation they deserve. The festival just released this year's lineup,
by
Madison Medeiros
International Women's Day
The Future Of Hollywood Is Female: The Women You Should Know
Everyone who watched this year's Oscars witnessed at least one powerful moment for women, amid the forgettable montages and fast food antics. Best Actress
by
Molly Stout
Entertainment
The New
Mary Poppins
Is Like A Spoonful Of Sweet Nostalgia
A spoonful of sugar might help the medicine go down, but Emily Blunt as the new Mary Poppins can help rid you of your Monday blues. Disney released an
by
Madison Medeiros
Oscars
In Her Oscars Acceptance Speech, Frances McDormand Demanded Action
Say what you will about Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — the controversy-stirring movie brought one wonderful element to the awards season
by
Elena Nicolaou
Blockbust-her
A Film Festival Named After A Greek Goddess That Celebrates Women...
In many ways, the last couple of months have bittersweet for women in film. On the one hand, female-led projects have had a banner year: the top three
by
Anne Cohen
Blockbust-her
Heather Graham Has Stories About Hollywood Sexism & She's Re...
Ask Heather Graham how much of her directorial debut, Half Magic, which she both wrote and stars in, is based on her real life experiences, and she'll
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Black Panther
's Breakout Star Letitia Wright Is No ...
In 2006, a 12-year-old Letitia Wright was inspired to chase her dreams while watching Keke Palmer portray a spelling bee champ in the movie Akeelah And
by
Arianna Davis
Entertainment News
Reese Witherspoon Has More Projects In Production Than We Could H...
Reese Witherspoon has made herself one of the busiest people in Hollywood. Her new production company, Hello Sunshine, has multiple films and television
by
Sarah Midkiff
Blockbust-her
Help, I Can't Decide Who To Root For For Best Supporting Act...
Update: Allison Janney won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 90th Annual Academy Awards. We're just about at the halfway point of awards show
by
Anne Cohen
Beauty
How To Style 4C Hair With No Heat Or Tools
When Lupita Nyong'o steps onto the red carpet, no matter if it's an award show or small event, you can count on her delivering a head to toe lewk. Always.
by
Khalea Underwood
Entertainment
Having All-Women Presenters At The SAG Awards Isn't The Solu...
Sunday night marked a series of firsts in the history of the Screen Actor's Guild Awards. For the first time ever, the usually brisk, almost business-like
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Nicole Kidman Declares War On Ageism In Hollywood
Nicole Kidman has won every single award for which she’s been nominated for her role as an abused mother of twins on Big Little Lies. She used her Emmys
by
Lauren Le Vine
Beauty
THIS Is How Yara Shahidi Got Diana Ross-Level Curls For The SAG A...
If Yara Shahidi is our hair #goals, then who does her glam squad look to for her curl-spiration? None other than Diana Ross, according to Shahidi's
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
This No BS Hairstyle Ruled The SAG Awards Red Carpet
Most red carpet devotees know that every award show has its own vibe, from the couture gowns at the Oscars to the sexy hair and experimental makeup
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Millie Bobby Brown Is Wearing Coachella's Biggest Hair Trend...
We believe that children are our future... even if they snack on the occasional Tide Pod. But instead of munching on laundry detergent, Millie Bobby Brown
by
Khalea Underwood
Tech
How To Watch The All-Female Presenters At This Weekend's SAG...
This past December, in the midst of #MeToo but before the rallying call of Time's Up, the Screen Actors Guild Awards made an unprecedented announcement:
by
Madeline Buxton
