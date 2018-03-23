Women Love Action Movies — Emily Carmichael Wants To Make Sure You Know That

“John [Boyega] has that great line in the trailer for Pacific Rim [Uprising] where he says, 'We found ourselves at war with monsters and the monsters we built from ourselves.' So, thinking about the jaegers as creatures is fun,” Carmichael points out. “The jaegers have a lot of personality, and when you're writing those action scenes where somebody's piloting the jaeger, you'll write the scene which is interior con pod, which is your pilots of the jaeger. And then you'll have your exterior shot, which will describe what the jaeger is doing in relation to what the pilots are doing...It was fun to write for the jaegers.” Each jaeger has two pilots, who must “drift” their minds in order to operate the machine. The brain power of one individual is simply too weak to operate an entire jaeger. (Unless you’re talking about Scrapper, who is very small.)