March Click List: R29 Entertainment Editors' Picks For The Month

The month of March has a tough job this year. It has to follow February, otherwise known as the month we were gifted Black Panther. How do you follow an act like that?
Hollywood is trying its best. For one thing, Ava Duvernay will prove that there's more than enough room for Black directors to make mass-appeal, big-budget movies when A Wrinkle In Time premieres. Mindy Kaling is back on network TV with a new show; a same-sex love story is at the center of Love, Simon, the 2018 successor to young adult adaptations for the big screen; and the most highly anticipated book release this month is written by a 24-year-old Nigerian-American woman. Inclusivity isn't just a passing trend; it's here to stay.
Fingers crossed all these positive signs will lead to the actual change we need: Tiffany Haddish as the 2019 Oscars host.