Black Panther Boldly Tackles The Flaws Of Black Excellence

Wakanda is what romanticized dreams of Africa's past and future are made of. Bright patterns and bold prints are the uniform. Unsoiled by the brutally grubby hands of colonization, it is the birthplace of all humanity and the keeper of Earth's most precious secret: Vibranium. This metal, bestowed upon Wakanda by alien forces at the dawn of civilization, has allowed them to thrive on technology yet unknown to the rest of civilization. They've used the powers of Vibranium to hide themselves from the rest of the world, allowing Wakanda to be perceived as a sovereign, third world country. Even better than their scientific innovations, however, is a blessing by the Panther god that grants their leaders superhuman strength. Once Wakanda's supernatural version of a coronation is complete, the ruler becomes the Black Panther. Following the untimely death of his father, it's T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) turn to assume that mantle. At first it's business as usual: going after singular threats like a one armed villain who seeks to exploit Wakanda and its Vibranium supply. But the stakes are suddenly higher when a foreigner who looks like them, Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), infiltrates their land and challenges T'Challa's place on the throne — and Wakanda's practice of avoiding Black people elsewhere in the world.