Josie’s father is an accomplished musician who often leaves his family to handle the day to day of Riverdale life while he tours with his jazz band. Handling life in their small town seems like a bit of an understatement given that Josie’s mother, Sierra, is the mayor. Sierra, as the unofficial momager of her daughter’s Pussycats band, puts a tremendous amount of pressure on her to be the best, despite the fact that Josie’s dad thinks the band lacks integrity with their pop sound. He still makes an effort to see Josie and the Pussycats perform at the Riverdale High School variety show, and her mother insists that they do a good job because it’ll “somehow” be Sierra’s fault it he’s not impressed.