How Blue Ivy Carter Became More Interesting Than Beyoncé & Jay Z

It’s also worth noting that the Carters are living definitions of Black excellence in every sense of the word. They embody wealth, success, and philanthropy. So Blue — the natural product of their union — has inherited a legacy so exceptional that it almost warrants her life having its own fablized storyline. Furthermore, her actual behavior seems to reflect that. All things considered, Blue appears to be a well-behaved child. Even when her face betrays boredom or disinterest, she is in formation. There are no tantrums or tears. She sings and dances when appropriate. She’s silent when it’s called for. She even says the right thing at the right time. When Beyoncé won the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the 2014 VMAs, Blue said “good job.” It is precisely Blue’s niceness that has led the internet to construct her as unbothered, uninterested, and unapologetic about all of it. What we project onto her is a reflection of our aspirations. A level of achievement and waft of self-satisfaction that we can’t afford to live out in the real world