The dismissal of the impact of Latino music is nothing new, however. The genre has long been exoticized, considered separate than American music until one rarity manages to capture the public's attention, and suddenly, there is a "trend." We saw that phenomenon back in 1999, when the success of Ricky Martin's "Livin' La Vida Loca" ushered in crossover hits from Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, and Iglesias. But then the "trend" died down, and Latin and Spanish-language music have mostly been ignored by the mainstream since. So while breakthrough tracks by Martin, Shakira, or Fonsi are big enough to dominate the charts and influence culture every decade or so, they're apparently not big enough to garner any love from the Recording Academy, which has never awarded a Spanish language song with a Record of the Year win.