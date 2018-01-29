Camila Cabello Led A Powerful Political Performance At The Grammys

Before introducing U2 at this evening's Grammy Awards, Camila Cabello delivered a moving speech about the importance of giving immigrants a chance to thrive in the United States.
"Tonight, in this room full of music's dreamers, we remember that this country was built by dreamers, for dreamers, chasing the American dream," Cabello began. "I'm here on this stage tonight because just like the dreamers my parents brought me to this country with nothing in their pockets but hope. They showed me what it means to work twice as hard and never give up, and honestly, no part of my journey is any different from theirs. I'm a proud Cuban-Mexican immigrant, born in eastern Havana, standing in front of you on the Grammy stage in New York City, and all I know is, just like dreams, these kids can't be forgotten and are worth fighting for."
Cabello was born in Havana to a Cuban mother and a Mexican father. When she was six, Cabello and her family moved to Miami. "With a couple hundred dollars, the clothes on our backs, no family in the United States, and no clue of what was going to happen next, that's exactly what we did," she wrote of her family's experience coming to America in PopSugar.
In her Grammys speech, Cabello connected her own experiences as a Cuban-Mexican immigrant to the broader debate happening now, especially when it comes to the fate of the 800,000 Dreamers currently protected under DACA. DACA is a federal program passed in 2012 by President Obama that grants undocumented individuals brought to the country as children the right to live, work, and study in America. The Trump administration announced it would be ending DACA.
Then, Cabello segued into U2's performance of "Get Out Of Your Own Way" in front of the Statue of Liberty, so often used as a symbol for the American Dream.
"This band from Ireland first rocked the Grammy boat when they won their first four awards 30 years ago for The Joshua Tree, an an album that explored their own powerful connection with the American Dream. Forty-six grammy nominations and 22 awards later, they extend their stunning Grammy legacy tonight by celebrating in New York City and the promise that has drawn generations of immigrants here from around the world," Cabello said.
Cabello is only 20 years old, but she is already a force. In the face of such well-spoken words, we are all Lorde.
