Get ready for Fifth Harmony 2.0. After Camila Cabello's exit in December, the band is ready to greet the world as a foursome. Their new album drops on August 25, and remaining members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui spoke to Seventeen about what it's been like to recover from the loss, and how they've banded together to be their most confident selves.
While this new album will be their first without Cabello, the women are using her departure as a fresh start.
"We’re focusing on this new era," Ally told the outlet. "We’ve had some highs and some very, very sad lows, but together we’re writing our new narrative."
"It’s so beautiful having four women on the same page," Normani added. "There’s nothing we can’t get through together."
This could mean issues in the industry, or just issues with themselves as they go through the spotlight together as women, which often comes with its own set of complications — especially for Normani.
"I’ve struggled with self-confidence in a different way than the other girls, in the sense that I’m the only black girl in the group," she pointed out. "It’s a problem that so many little girls – whether they’re African-American, Latin, whatever – can’t identify with what they see. Hopefully I can be a source of light. I feel like I have the power to influence a whole generation, which is overwhelming at times but also such a beautiful thing."
Lauren feels similar when it comes to her sexuality. The singer famously confirmed that she was bisexual in an open letter to Donald Trump supporters following the election.
"You can’t use the fact that I’m bisexual against me if that’s something I’m proud of,” she told Seventeen. "I feel motivated more than scared to share who I am because it makes me feel awesome when someone comes up to me and says that because of me she was able to find the strength to accept herself."
There's not much these women can't inspire us to get through, whether it's through music or just unapologetically being themselves.
Read the full interview in Seventeen when the September/October issue hits stands August 15.
