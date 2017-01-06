Fifth Harmony want you to know they're still worth it as a foursome. After the group released its first photo without Camila Cabello, the performers also announced they'll soon be releasing a new album without her, too. Billboard reports that the remaining members of Fifth Harmony — Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui — are currently working on their third album. It seems they plan to work fast since the follow-up to last year's 7/27, featuring "Work From Home," is slated to drop in 2017. Last month, Fifth Harmony abruptly announced Cabello was leaving the group to pursue a solo career. Cabello would later confirm the news in an open letter detailing her shock over how her bandmates announced her departure, but ending with her wishing her ex-bandmates the best. "I will continue to root them all on as individuals and a group," she wrote. "I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world, and true happiness." The group would release its own response to Cabello, telling fans, "The last thing we want to do is engage in a battle of we said, she said, but we’ve let our story play out in press and on social media for too long. So, to our Harmonizers, who we care so deeply about, we want you to hear everything from us, unedited, not manipulated, just us, to you."
After that back and forth, it seems Fifth Harmony is ready for a new year, new attitude. The caption for the group's latest photo sans Cabello was simply "Twenty Seventeen." Cabello seems ready, too. Billboard reported she will release her first single in April or May.
