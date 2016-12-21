The Fifth Harmony-Camila Cabello Breakup Keeps Getting Uglier

Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony will not go gently into that good night. First, there was the group's Instagram post confirming rumors that Cabello had left the group. Then, Cabello posted her own letter registering her feelings about the group posting without her consent.
Now, Fifth Harmony has posted their response to her response.
“To our Harmonizers - We know you are hurt and confused, we are too,” the group posted on Twitter. “We know you want answers. And you deserve them, as you are just as much a part of this group as the four of us are. The last thing we want to do is engage in a battle of we said, she said, but we’ve let our story play out in press and on social media for too long. So, to our Harmonizers, who we care so deeply about, we want you to hear everything from us, unedited, not manipulated, just us, to you."
On the scale of band breakups, this is about the polar opposite of One Direction's chummy split. While we don't know exactly the details of their demise, it's safe to say that this rift won't be healed any time soon.
Read the full statement.
