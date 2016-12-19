Fifth Harmony's Camila Cabello Doesn't Gotta Go To Work Because She Just Quit

And then there were four.
Girl group Fifth Harmony might need a name change to reflect its dwindling numbers. Singer Camila Cabello, arguably its most well-known member thanks to collaborations with the likes of Shawn Mendes and Machine Gun Kelly, has quit, the group confirmed in an Instagram post yesterday.
According to the statement posted on behalf of the group's four remaining members, Cabello used a third party to announce her departure.
"After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony," the statement read. "We wish her well.
"You Harmonizers have been there with us since the beginning, you've supported us, and with your love and support, we will continue on. That being said, we are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us — Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui — for our fans. We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors.
"We are excited for our future, and we can't wait for what the new year brings. Harmonizers, we are in this together. We love you with all of our heart."
E! Online reports that Cabello, who is currently promoting her track "Bad Things," has struggled with anxiety. It's also been a rocky few months for the group, with Normani Kordei taking on racist cyberbullies, and, just last week, Lauren Jauregui being caught trying to fly with marijuana in her possession. Cabello had, however, performed with the group this weekend.
So what do fans make of it all? They're still here for Fourth Harmony.
