Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui was found to be in possession of marijuana at Washington Dulles International Airport on Tuesday night. Jauregui was stopped and searched at a TSA checkpoint en route to her gate, at which point, according to People, officers discovered a bag of weed in the singer's carry-on.
It's unclear exactly what happened next, as law enforcement and Jauregui's lawyer have told different accounts. A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority told People that the 20-year-old was charged with possession of marijuana — something Jauregui's attorney denies. “Lauren Jauregui was not arrested and detained as reported, but simply given a citation for possession of marijuana and released on her own recognizance,” lawyer Dina LaPolt said in a statement to People. “She will address the matter appropriately through the legal system. This will not interfere with any future scheduled performances or activities."
Perhaps Jauregui was seeking some much-needed chill in the wake of the polarizing presidential election. Last month, Jauregui, who identifies as bisexual, penned a fiery open letter to Trump supporters, whom she accused of promoting racism, misogyny, and homophobia.
Advertisement