Lauren Jauregui Of Fifth Harmony Addresses Bisexuality In Letter To Trump Supporters

Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony addressed her sexuality, as well as her ethnicity, in an open letter to Donald Trump supporters published on Billboard last night.
Identifying herself as a proud "bisexual Cuban-American woman," the singer praises the bravery of immigrants like her parents and grandparents, who were willing to leave their homes in order to find a better life for their families. Acknowledging what she calls her own privilege — the "lighter complexion and green eyes" that make her someone who “passes” for white — Jauregui poignantly outlines why she feels the politics of Trump are a threat to her and fellow women. She feels that, after this polarizing election, many women “have no idea what their potential is."
Calling out Trump supporters who don't consider themselves to be racist, homophobic, xenophobic, or any other phobic as hypocrites who ultimately validated a campaign of discrimination and hate, Jauregui angrily lamented the ignorance of those who do not consider the misogyny that ran rampant in Trump's campaign to be, quite simply, a deal-breaker.
"Your words are worthless," she says, “because your actions have led to the single-handed destruction of all the progress we’ve made socially as a nation.”
In closing, Jauregui implores Trump supporters to do two things: "travel and read a history book." Because, she argues, almost all Americans came from immigrant families at some point: "None of us belong here, but all of us deserve the right to feel safe and live our lives in peace."
Since her open letter was published, Jauregui has received an outpouring of support and has taken to Twitter to thank her followers for the love — something they also offered in droves earlier this week after a leaked photo of the singer kissing another woman make the internet rounds.
"We are making sure you hear us," Jauregui writes. "No matter how much it bothers you, we EXIST."
