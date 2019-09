Reminder: If you're in any way famous, even as one-fifth of a girl group, and someone snaps a photo of you, it will go public. Fifth Harmony 's Lauren Jauregui was at a family member's wedding this weekend and posed for a photo kissing her friend, Lucy Vives. That the photo leaked, or that a girl kissed another girl, shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. What is refreshing, however, is the flood of support from fans who swarmed in to protect Jauregui from gossipy questions about her sexuality.Jauregui, 20, has not publicly made any statement about her sexual orientation. She has, however, been outspoken against critics of Fifth Harmony's racier outfits and lyrics.