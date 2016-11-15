Reminder: If you're in any way famous, even as one-fifth of a girl group, and someone snaps a photo of you, it will go public. Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui was at a family member's wedding this weekend and posed for a photo kissing her friend, Lucy Vives. That the photo leaked, or that a girl kissed another girl, shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. What is refreshing, however, is the flood of support from fans who swarmed in to protect Jauregui from gossipy questions about her sexuality.
Jauregui, 20, has not publicly made any statement about her sexual orientation. She has, however, been outspoken against critics of Fifth Harmony's racier outfits and lyrics.
Jauregui, 20, has not publicly made any statement about her sexual orientation. She has, however, been outspoken against critics of Fifth Harmony's racier outfits and lyrics.
Advertisement
"A woman embracing her sexuality isn't wrong, it's not being a slut," she told Cosmopolitan for Latinas last year. When Billboard asked if the group was worried about being too mature for their younger audience, she said, "A lot of people are really exploring their sexuality. And, honestly, we're 17 to 21 — so that's a realistic topic for us."
That open attitude though is not an invitation to violate her privacy, fans argue. On Monday, Teen Vogue noted that #LongLoveLauren became a trending topic on Twitter. Sometimes, the internet is for good, too.
That open attitude though is not an invitation to violate her privacy, fans argue. On Monday, Teen Vogue noted that #LongLoveLauren became a trending topic on Twitter. Sometimes, the internet is for good, too.
she deserves all the love in the entire world #LongLoveLauren pic.twitter.com/WpJ21JcUKi— ㅤ (@zaurensthot) November 14, 2016
I don't care if she's straight, gay, bi, a unicorn or whatever you want her to be, i love her to the moon and back anyway #LongLoveLauren— francesca🍭 (@lumosregui) November 14, 2016
#LongLoveLauren protect this little dork at all costs pic.twitter.com/ynm298Vl1B— Relatable Lauren (@RelatableLMJ) November 14, 2016
Advertisement