Camila Cabello is firing back at criticism of her departure from Fifth Harmony.
On Monday, Fifth Harmony's official Instagram released a statement confirming that Cabello would be leaving the group after four-and-a-half years. The statement revealed that the group was informed of Cabello's decision "via her representatives," suggesting that Cabello herself did not disclose the information. Now, Cabello is claiming that's not the case at all.
The singer took to Twitter to share her response to Fifth Harmony's post, and it seems that her account of what occurred is very different from that of her former bandmates.
"I was shocked to read the statement the Fifth Harmony account posted without my knowing," stated Cabello in a message shared on Twitter. The girls were aware of my feelings throughout the tour, through the long, much-needed conversations about the future that we had during the tour... I will continue to root them all on as individuals and a group. I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world, and true happiness."
Is anyone getting Zayn-leaving-One Direction vibes here? Maybe Cabello can call upon the ex-1D member for some advice with how to deal with a band schism. No one wants to be blamed for breaking up a beloved group, but as Cabello says in her Twitter essay, she has to follow her own path to happiness. Here's hoping that no matter the circumstances, Cabello and the rest of Fifth (Fourth?) Harmony are able to support one another in the way they promised on social media.
