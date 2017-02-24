Beyoncé Has A Snapchat & Everyone Is Freaking Out

We should say that the likelihood of Beyoncé revealing her Snapchat name is just about zero. Bey is notoriously particular about how she presents her public image. She also has the operational security to go along with it. Hell, we didn't even know she was pregnant until she released a carefully curated photoshoot. The chances of her Snapchat name trickling out are just about nil. Unless some incredibly unethical journalist that wants to be blackballed from ever interviewing celebrities again gets cute and reverse-searches using her cell phone. That's also unlikely because stars of that magnitude rarely if ever give out their personal number and change it at the slightest hint that it's been compromised. That's how you have scenarios like my friend's dad randomly getting assigned Dr. Dre's number and receiving a bunch of voicemails looking for Dre.