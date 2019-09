Is Beyoncé Only Going To Wear Black In 2018?

In what is perhaps an act to keep it in all in the family and show solidarity with her husband, Jay Z, Beyoncé chose to wear all-black outfits to all of the Grammy festivities she attended this past weekend. At first, we thought maybe this the 36-year-old’s way of making a political statement surrounding the #MeToo movement, but after three outfits, we’re wondering if this decision could perhaps be a subtle nod to her husband, who rapped "I might just wear black for a year straight," on the Blueprint III’s “ D.O.A. (Death of Autotune) .”