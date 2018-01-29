Is Beyoncé Only Going To Wear Black In 2018?

In what is perhaps an act to keep it in all in the family and show solidarity with her husband, Jay Z, Beyoncé chose to wear all-black outfits to all of the Grammy festivities she attended this past weekend. At first, we thought maybe this the 36-year-old’s way of making a political statement surrounding the #MeToo movement, but after three outfits, we’re wondering if this decision could perhaps be a subtle nod to her husband, who rapped "I might just wear black for a year straight," on the Blueprint III’s “D.O.A. (Death of Autotune).”
First, there was Saturday's Roc Nation brunch at One World Trade Center, for which she chose a black gown with a thigh-high slit and deep V-neck, and a pair of Alain Mikli shades. The following day, Bey attended Clive Davis’s Pre-Grammy Gala in a custom, long-sleeve Azzi and Osta gown with a dramatic thigh-high split that put her black fishnets tights and Jimmy Choo heels on full display. She completed the look with a black leather Eugenia Kim beret.
But it was Beyoncé’s outfit at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday night that really cemented the fact that she was making a statement by wearing all black. While she skipped out on the red carpet, it didn’t take long to spot the Lemonade singer in the audience wearing an beret-style hat, those skinny, Matrix-style frames, a black velvet gown by Nicolas Jebran, and drop diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.
As it turns out, Bey's outfit choice wasn’t in solidarity with the #MeToo movement (though she did carry a white rose). “The idea was to create a moment, a memorable design with meaning because it’s more than just a gown,” the designer told Vogue. Instead, the dress was inspired by the Black Panther movement in the 1960s (a theme we saw begin with Formation in 2016). "I love the dramatic slits and touches of sheer [fabric],” Jebran added, noting that the gown took 100 hours to create. “My favorite element [was] the bold, broad shoulders because they symbolize power.”
And if Beyoncé is, in fact, gearing up for a year of Black Panther-themed looks, well, consider us a different kind of D.O.A: Dead On [Beyoncé’s] Arrival.