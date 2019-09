From Queen Bey to the other B — Cardi, that is — music's biggest stars stunted in the only way they knew how — more really is more. It's no small task for celebrities and their stylists, and it's a mindset that's basically a prerequisite for the big night (with some stars wearing several looks throughout the show). For those of us whose eyes are on the fashion and politics (via white roses and Time's Up pins , of course, which saw an added dose of color to both movements), the most talented in music brought it — and then some. But hey, no surprise there considering the event was hosted in the fashion capital of New York City.