The recent #MeToo movement has empowered women and men to step forward about sexual harassment in Hollywood. Stars like Rose McGowan and Lupita Nyong'o have all spoken out about experiencing sexual misconduct while working in the industry, sparking the creation of Time's Up , an initiative dedicated to defending vulnerable people from harassment. The organization created a defense fund to help survivors of sexual assault and harassment voice their truth without fear of financial repercussions, and will push for legislation that can help bridge gender inequality in the workplace and hit back at companies who protect harassers.