Hillary Clinton Wears Suffragette White To Trump’s Inauguration

As she did many times during her campaign, Clinton leaned on Ralph Lauren for her outfitting needs. What's more, she brought back one of the most symbolic silhouette of the election: the white pantsuit. Clinton wore white , a color associated with the suffragette movement , to accept the Democratic presidential nomination at the party's national convention last summer — the first woman to do so in history. She did so once again at the final debate against her then-political opponent, Trump. On Election Day, many voters followed suit, opting to wear white when they headed to the polls to support Clinton. When she delivered her concession speech, the politician brought back the pantsuit, albeit in a different (but no less symbolic) hue