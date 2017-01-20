Story from Celebrity Style

Hillary Clinton Wears Suffragette White To Trump’s Inauguration

Hillary Clinton is attending Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. And while she's not the one delivering an address today, her clothes are doing plenty of talking.
As she did many times during her campaign, Clinton leaned on Ralph Lauren for her outfitting needs. What's more, she brought back one of the most symbolic silhouette of the election: the white pantsuit. Clinton wore white, a color associated with the suffragette movement, to accept the Democratic presidential nomination at the party's national convention last summer — the first woman to do so in history. She did so once again at the final debate against her then-political opponent, Trump. On Election Day, many voters followed suit, opting to wear white when they headed to the polls to support Clinton. When she delivered her concession speech, the politician brought back the pantsuit, albeit in a different (but no less symbolic) hue.
Incoming First Lady Melania Trump also wore Ralph Lauren for the daytime Inauguration Day festivities, after much speculation as to which designer would step up to dress members of an already-divisive administration. "It was important to us to uphold the tradition of creating iconic American style for this moment," the designer said in a statement.
Clinton's decision to wear white to an event that many have been dreading since November 8 feels no less poignant than when she donned the color during the election. It's a move that represents solidarity — and that the values she put forth during her campaign haven't ceased just because she lost. After all, what are clothes if not armor?
