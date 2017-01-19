A 5-Step Guide To Picking Out Your Armor For The Women’s March

3. Know Your Team Colors

The easiest way to unify a group of people is to deck them all in the same color (just ask any sports fan). For the Women’s March, we have a few colors to consider. Obviously, there's white. The suffragettes chose it as a dress color because it represented “purity” (It didn’t hurt that their colorful pins and ribbons stood out best against a white backdrop). Ever since, it’s been used as a reference to women breaking glass ceilings in politics (When Shirley Chisholm became the first Black woman elected to congress in 1969, she wore white; when Geraldine Ferraro became the first female selected as a major party vice presidential candidate in 1984, she wore white; and when Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be nominated as a major party presidential candidate last year, she wore white.) Beyond politics, white was the color of choice for activists: From Dolores Huerta’s white slogan T-shirts to the prim, white shirt-dresses of the Little Rock Nine. If you're into rocking a deep cut, think about yellow and gold. American suffragettes used yellow and gold as as an homage to the sunflower, the state flower of Kansas where early suffrage campaigns took place.