A 5-Step Guide To Picking Out Your Armor For The Women’s March

If there is a time to cash in on good weather juju, it’s now — and with any luck, Washington D.C. will be relatively warm and partially sunny. That combination of cool-but-not-cold and sunny-but-not-blinding is a clothes-wearing person’s dream, because you can wear a lot of clothes at once, but you don’t have to cover it all with a parka. That also means that visually, there will be a ton more diversity than just a sea of puffers. But you should still prepare for random acts of disappointment. Throw your HeatTech, a poncho, some extra socks, and your warmest puffer jacket in your suitcase, just in case. There’s also a matter of shoes: The march will approximately include three hours of standing around and a few more hours of walking, which means the average person could log around ten miles. So, wear old shoes that won’t give you blisters. And if you err on the side of rain, wear a waterproof pair. When it comes to bags, it’s time to minimize. According to March rules, “Backpacks are not permitted unless they are clear,” which reads to you like a fun opportunity to get a see-through plastic backpack. Since that won’t be so easy to find, opt for a crossbody or fannypack, which have always been the practical woman’s purse.There were the ubiquitous symbols from the election like pantsuits or Nasty Woman merchandise. There are also a wide variety of shops that cropped up after the election, like Dynasty Pincause , and the official merchandise from the Women’s March, most of which donate profits to women’s causes and organizations. There are also many feminist brands to support with leaders who stuck out their necks during the election, and held fast to it even when the pile-on followed. There was e-commerce retailer Wildfang who outfit women who have no interest in dressing feminine; art collective Otherwild who demanded that the future be female; and accessories brand Kidd Bell whose pins, caps, and tees present a stellar example of what intersectionality can look like. There are also a host of women-run business and women-designed brands that have made feminism an everyday reality of their business and mission (and not just superficially traded in it for relevancy), like Chromat, Zana Bayne, Rachel Comey, Tanya Taylor or Opening Ceremony. And of course, if you felt uplifted by this exercise and excited by its potential, don’t be shy about following this guideline the other 364 days of the year. As long as you’re reminded daily about women’s injustices in your paychecks, your nights out, your meetings at work, or just your walks down the street, it’s fair game to remind yourself too that 200,000 women have your back. See you in your full gear this Saturday.