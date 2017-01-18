That alarming trend will be at the forefront of the minds of some Clinton backers heading to Trump’s inauguration. “I’m a Black woman who is also pretty queer-presenting, so I have to be very careful in who I talk to,” Erica West, 21, said of her upcoming trip to Washington D.C. for the inauguration. “There may be people there who may not even agree with my existence.” Despite that risk, West felt it was important to attend what she sees as “a really genuine opportunity to reach out to someone and build a bridge.” “That being said, I can’t do that with everyone I meet because it may not be a safe thing to do,” she said. Kassie Little, 19, never saw herself as a Democrat before this election season. But she supported Clinton on Election Day, based on her belief that, “a vote against Trump was a vote for America.” Still, Little plans to travel to Washington from her hometown of Metropolis, Illinois, on inauguration weekend. For her, it’s a chance to look for the best in her fellow citizens – as well as in the man who will be leading the country – even if it proves elusive. “I’m trying to be optimistic and give him a chance,” she said. “I know in my head it’s not going to work out. But it’s better to expect the worst and hope for the best.”