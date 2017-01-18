It all may have started with a simple call to action on the web, but the Women's March on Washington has grown into something far more historic — and it's finally happening this Saturday.
You might be one of the people who is making the trip to Washington, D.C. to march alongside other women, concerned citizens, and political activists from all over the country, including many Refinery29 employees.
But maybe you support the movement and the message, but you can't make it to D.C. for any number of reasons.
That's okay, too.
Ahead, we've rounded-up three ways to get involved, even if you can't be in Washington on Saturday. We've organized it by level of difficulty, and we hope that you'll commit to doing at least one of these things. You have a voice — use it.
Advertisement
Easy: Donate money to an organization or cause
Gone are the days of writing a check to an organization and sending it via snail mail. Donating to a cause you support is now as easy as a few clicks of the mouse. Many groups that are committed to fighting for women's rights, immigrants' rights, LGBTQ rights, and straight-up human rights need your support now more than ever.
If you have a preferred organization in mind, chip in whatever you can afford right now. If you're not sure where your money is best spent, you can start by checking out this amazing list of "pro-women, pro-immigrant, pro-Earth, anti-bigotry organizations" compiled by Jezebel.
Medium: Go to a local march closer to home
One of the beautiful elements of the Women's March is how it also led to many women organizing their own local events. So far, the march's official website has compiled a list of more than 600 "Sister Marches" in the U.S., and even abroad.
Of course, there will be simultaneous marches in major cities like New York and San Francisco, but did you know that people will also gather in places like Detroit, MI; Nashville, TN; Portland, OR; and even San Juan, Puerto Rico?
You can join any of these marches. It's much less of a commitment than traveling to D.C., and the greater the overall turnout in every city, the greater the impact.
Hard: Volunteer or organize
Advertisement
If you really want to commit to a cause, one of the best things you can do is volunteer some of your time to helping out. Organizations, especially of the grassroots variety, need people to get involved. If you're a champion of reproductive rights, volunteer at your local Planned Parenthood. (Even better? Dedicate your time to volunteer at a smaller, local clinic that may not have the same resources as Planned Parenthood.)
Devoting just a few hours a week in service of an organization whose work is important to you can go a long way.
And if you want to put your leadership skills to good use, start organizing! Research the groups in your area that align with your ideals and the causes you care about. If there aren't any, consider starting one! There's no time like the present.
Related Video:
Looking for more stories about the continuing fight for reproductive rights? Watch Shatterbox Anthology’s “Lucia, Before and After” above. This short film from director Anu Valia takes an unflinching look at the barriers to choice still faced by women across the United States. Just 7% of 2016's top films were directed by women. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women. Watch new films every month on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox and Comcast Watchable.
Advertisement