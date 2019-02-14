Skip navigation!
Pop Culture's Best (& Worst) Coming Out Scenes
by
Elena Nicolaou
Just 7% of 2016's top films were directed by women. We are changing that by helping women get behind the camera.
Shatterbox
Behind The Scenes of "Mr. Malcolm's List" With Kodak Films
by
Fiona Hillery
Shatterbox
Mr. Malcolm's List
by
Fiona Hillery
Shatterbox
The 18-Year-Long Story Behind
Mr. Malcolm's List
by
Jessica Chou
Shatterbox
Filmmaker Emma Holly Jones On
Mr. Malcolm's List,
Jane Austen & Tinder ...
Jessica Chou
Feb 14, 2019
Shatterbox
Shatterbox For Your Consideration
SHATTERBOX (FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION) Shatterbox is an award-winning short film series dedicated to elevating female storytellers. The second season delivers
by
Fiona Hillery
Entertainment
The Top Women-Helmed Flicks Making Waves This Film Festival Season
by
Fiona Hillery
Shatterbox
Celebrities Are Flocking To This Charming Film Festival On The Aw...
Since its inception 21 years ago, SCAD Savannah Film Festival has become a key stop for filmmakers and celebrities alike on the award season festival circu
by
Fiona Hillery
Entertainment
Gillian Jacobs Explains That Crazy, Creepy Ending In
Curated<...
Gillian Jacobs might be known best for embodying complicated, polarizing characters, from the overall-wearing Mickey in Netflix's Love to the self-rig
by
Gianna Doxey
Shatterbox
Yara Shahidi's Directorial Debut Is A Stunning Look At What It Me...
In Yara Shahidi's short-film, X, a Black child leaves home one morning to go to school. He puts on his Converse Chuck Taylors, eats cereal, goes to sc
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Women Took TIFF By Storm & Refinery29 Was There Alongside Them
Festivals are an important battleground in the fight for gender parity, and one that's been strewn with casualties. The 2018 Venice Film Festival, whi
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Refinery29 & TNT's Shatterbox Series Hits Screens For Internation...
by
Rebecca Farley
Dedicated Feature
Find Out What It Takes To Be A Director With This BTS Video
(Paid Content) Right now is a pivotal moment in filmmaking, when women are finally getting to tell the stories they want to tell. (About time, right?) Take
by
Jen Anderson
Movies
How Sundance & Refinery29 Are Already Making This The Year Of Wom...
The Sundance film festival has, at its core, been a place for the underdog to thrive. A festival of independent film, it is Sundance that promotes small, o
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
Everything You Need To Know About Kristen Stewart's Shatterbox Fi...
Kristen Stewart has spent enough time on blockbuster film sets to establish a keen understanding of sparkling dialogue, unpredictable plot twists, and Holl
by
Erin Donnelly
Shatterbox
Come Swim
By Kristen Stewart
We Can't Stop Watching Kristen Stewart's Mesmerizing Directorial Debut
by
Rachel Selvin
Shatterbox
Kristen Stewart's New Short Film Is Going To Make You Uncomfortab...
Since bursting onto the Hollywood scene as the universe's favorite mortal teenager in Twilight, Kristen Stewart has always shone as an industry game-c
by
Rachel Selvin
Shatterbox
The Tale Of Four
By Gabourey Sidibe
Gabourey Sidibe is no stranger to telling the stories of marginalized women. Since rocketing to worldwide fame for her Oscar-nominated performance in 2009&
by
Rachel Selvin
Features
Gabourey Sidibe Explains Why Being A Black Woman Is "Pretty Lit R...
Ever since Gabourey Sidibe earned an Oscar nomination for her star turn in Lee Daniels’ 2009 movie Precious, she has been riding a wave of #BlackGirlMagi
by
Sesali Bowen
Shatterbox
Gabourey Sidibe's Film Captures Black Womens' Heartbreaking Reali...
Gabourey Sidibe's directorial debut, The Tale Of Four, resonates as a poignant call-to-action for the Black Lives Matter generation. Created as part o
by
Rachel Selvin
Shatterbox
Giorgia Whigham On Her Role In
Pinky
, Bullying & Mean Girls
Breakout star (and 2017 Z-list member) Giorgia Whigham made a splash in 13 Reasons Why, but her queen bee role in Shatterbox Anthology's Pinky is what
by
Jessica Chou
Shatterbox
The Real Story That Inspired
Pinky
's Controversial Tampo...
In Refinery29's newest Shatterbox film, Pinky, directors Roja Gashtili and Julia Lerman take on the world of teenage girls. Centering on a group of fr
by
Jessica Chou
Shatterbox
Pinky
By Roja Gashtili and Julia Lerman
If you've ever felt nostalgic for your middle school girl squad, Shatterbox Anthology's latest feature, Pinky, is the darkly powerful portrait of
by
Rachel Selvin
Wellness
Why Sexual Assault Doesn't Always Involve Sex
Shatterbox Anthology's latest feature, Pinky, doesn't shy away from the precarious dynamics of adolescent friends groups. The film, a short from
by
Rachel Selvin
Movies
Costume Designer Courtney Hoffman Is 'Cracking That Glass Ceiling...
Whether or not you've seen Courtney Hoffman's first movie, you've likely seen her costumes. Hoffman is the renowned costume designer behind
by
Shannon Carlin
Pop Culture
Angelina Jolie Says She Never Expected To Be Well-Liked
Angelina Jolie has had a bumpy year, but one filled with just as many ups as downs. In September 2016, she filed for divorce from her husband of two years,
by
Meagan Fredette
Shatterbox
First Look:
Pinky
Takes On The Complicated World Of Midd...
Anyone who made it through the eighth grade probably remembers how middle school's unique blend of competitiveness and insecurity can breed some prett
by
Rachel Selvin
Movies
The Action Movie Trend We Can't Get Enough Of
by
Elena Nicolaou
Shatterbox
Laura Dern Takes Us Behind-The-Scenes On The Set of
The Good ...
Join Laura Dern and director Courtney Hoffman for a behind-the-scenes look at Shatterbox Anthology's newest film, The Good Time Girls. We promise you&
by
Rachel Selvin
Shatterbox
The Good Time Girls
By Courtney Hoffman
We already knew that Laura Dern was no stranger to playing protective mothers. This past spring, she dazzled alongside Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon
by
Rachel Selvin
Movies
Annalise Basso Might Be The First Gen Z Scream Queen
Annalise Basso just graduated from high school. In school, she took four advanced placement classes classes and will enjoy a gap year before heading to the
by
Rebecca Farley
Shatterbox
Director Courtney Hoffman Talks Her Shatterbox Anthology Film,
Courtney Hoffman is a renowned costume designer — she's worked on films including The Hateful Eight, Baby Driver, and Captain Fantastic, just to na
by
Meghan De Maria
Shatterbox
Coming Soon: The Feminist Western We've Been Waiting For
A first look at Courtney Hoffman's Shatterbox Anthology debut, The Good-Time Girls, starring Laura Dern and Alia Shawkat.
by
Rachel Selvin
Movies
Join Refinery29 For These Amazing July Rooftop Screenings
by
Rachel Selvin
