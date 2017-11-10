Since bursting onto the Hollywood scene as the universe's favorite mortal teenager, Stewart has always shone as an industry game-changer, even when surrounded by a sea of brooding, rakish vampires. As an actor, she's conquered a series of high-profile roles, including parts in star-studded films ranging from Woody Allen's nostalgic romp through Tinseltown, Café Society, and Oscar darling Still Alice. She's also the first American to win France's prestigious César award for her performance in 2014's Clouds of Sils Maria. And in 2016, she dazzled audiences in the unsettlingly beautiful Personal Shopper — a supernatural thriller from acclaimed director Olivier Assayas, who took home Best Director at Cannes for the film.