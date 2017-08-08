Shatterbox
Laura Dern Takes Us Behind-The-Scenes On The Set of The Good Time Girls

A behind-the-scenes look at "The Good Time Girls," a Shatterbox Anthology film directed by Courtney Hoffman and starring Laura Dern.

Join Laura Dern and director Courtney Hoffman for a behind-the-scenes look at Shatterbox Anthology's newest film, The Good Time Girls. We promise you've never seen a Western like this.
written by Rachel Selvin
Released on August 8, 2017
