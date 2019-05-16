Shatterbox
This Haunting Portrayal Of Abortion Is Just A Glimpse Of What’s To Come

Anu Valia’s Sundance short film “Lucia, Before and After,” explores the ramifiications of abortion restrictions still faced by Texas women.

See more about this Episode
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 314 into law Wednesday, making performing abortions at any stage of a woman’s pregnancy a felony in the state. The bill provides no exceptions for cases of rape or incest; the only exception is if the woman’s life is in danger.
The severity of this legislation could have enormous consequences, not the least being the potential to be challenged in court and thus opening the possibility to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that upheld a woman’s right to choose.
Many states already have regulations that make abortion inaccessible if not almost impossible, as documented by Refinery29’s 2017 Shatterbox film Lucia, Before and After. Anu Valia's poignant short film is a portrait of the struggles American women still face to exercise their right to choose, spotlighting Texas' arcane abortion regulations, like 24-hour waiting periods, few accessible clinics, especially for rural communities, and mandatory, degrading pre-procedure ultrasounds.
Lucia, a young woman with limited financial resources, isn't apologetic about her desire for an abortion. Traveling 200 miles to the nearest clinic, she's one of Texas' many women who endure the enormous inconvenience that impinges on their efforts to take charge of their own bodies. Valia's austere landscape, peppered with dilapidated motels and dimly-lit bars, epitomizes the strange limbo in which this constitutionally-enshrined right still lives, 44 years after Roe v. Wade. Yet, as Congress conspires to defund Planned Parenthood and confirm Supreme Court Justices hostile to abortion access, the right to choose may only become more precarious for Americans, particularly those living in poverty or far from cities.
In the light of the recent slew of abortion restrictions, Shatterbox is proud to showcase Valia's unflinching look at the bleak realities of the fight for choice here in the United States. Watch the film above.
Film Lucia, Before And After Shows Abortion In America
written by Rachel Selvin
AbortionHealth TrendsMovie TrailersSexSundance Film FestivalThe LatestTrend TrackerVideoWashington, D.C.WellnessWomen's March On WashingtonYouTube Videos
Released on January 18, 2017
Season 2
Season 1
Why We Need Female Representation In Film
We're Using International Women's Day To Highlight THIS Inequality
Come Swim By Kristen Stewart
We Can't Stop Watching This Teaser For Kristen Stewart's New Film
Now Playing
This Haunting Portrayal Of Abortion Is Just A Glimpse Of What’s To Come
The Tale Of Four By Gabourey Sidibe
Pinky By Roja Gashtili and Julia Lerman
The Good Time Girls By Courtney Hoffman
Laura Dern Takes Us Behind-The-Scenes On The Set of The Good Time Girls
Coming Soon: The Feminist Western We've Been Waiting For
Khethiwe and the Leopard By Pamela Romanowsky
Out Again By Robin Cloud
The Convention By Jessica Dimmock
Kitty By Chloë Sevigny
This Film Captures Why We Can't Wait For 50/50 Day
Meera Menon's Newest Film: The Press Conference
Exclusive Look At R29's Shatterbox Anthology Short Film: Watching You Watching Me

All Shows