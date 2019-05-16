Lucia, a young woman with limited financial resources, isn't apologetic about her desire for an abortion. Traveling 200 miles to the nearest clinic, she's one of Texas' many women who endure the enormous inconvenience that impinges on their efforts to take charge of their own bodies. Valia's austere landscape, peppered with dilapidated motels and dimly-lit bars, epitomizes the strange limbo in which this constitutionally-enshrined right still lives, 44 years after Roe v. Wade. Yet, as Congress conspires to defund Planned Parenthood and confirm Supreme Court Justices hostile to abortion access, the right to choose may only become more precarious for Americans, particularly those living in poverty or far from cities.