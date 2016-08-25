Coming off the success of The Adderall Diaries
(starring James Franco, Ed Harris, Amber Heard, Christian Slater, and Cynthia Nixon), director Pamela Romanowsky
is taking her directorial skills to new highs by tapping into holy perception in her new film Watching You Watching Me
.
This Refinery29 Shatterbox Anthology
short film takes a deep dive into how we are perceived in this world through the skin of that person. This is R29's newest venture into creative storytelling. We gave 12 female directors the chance to show the world what it's like to bear the weight of the female experience. Watching You Watching Me
is a perfect example of how we react to otherness — and how it feels to have those microaggressions seep into our core.
Romanowsky's IMDB
page is full-throttle cool — making her the perfect director to take on this project. Her short film TAR
(starring James Franco and Mila Kunis) also plays into the similar themes above.
Watch full film at Refinery29.com/Shatterbox
or on Comcast Watchable
.