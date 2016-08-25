Shatterbox
Exclusive Look At R29's Shatterbox Anthology Short Film: Watching You Watching Me

Enjoy this exclusive trailer for the short film Watching You, Watching Me.

Coming off the success of The Adderall Diaries (starring James Franco, Ed Harris, Amber Heard, Christian Slater, and Cynthia Nixon), director Pamela Romanowsky is taking her directorial skills to new highs by tapping into holy perception in her new film Watching You Watching Me.

This Refinery29 Shatterbox Anthology short film takes a deep dive into how we are perceived in this world through the skin of that person. This is R29's newest venture into creative storytelling. We gave 12 female directors the chance to show the world what it's like to bear the weight of the female experience. Watching You Watching Me is a perfect example of how we react to otherness — and how it feels to have those microaggressions seep into our core.

Romanowsky's IMDB page is full-throttle cool — making her the perfect director to take on this project. Her short film TAR (starring James Franco and Mila Kunis) also plays into the similar themes above.

Women accounted for only 13% of the directors on the 700 top grossing films in 2014 — and only 7% of the top 250 films. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women. Watch new films every month on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox and Comcast Watchable.
Short Film Watching You, Watching Me Pamela Romanowsky
written by Laura Delarato
#LinkInBio StoriesEntertainmentMovie TrailersMoviesSundance Film FestivalVideoWomen's ShortsYouTube Videos
Released on August 25, 2016
