Pinky By Roja Gashtili and Julia Lerman

The full Shatterbox Anthology film, Pinky, directed by Roja Gashtili and Julia Lerman and staring Girgia Whigham.

If you've ever felt nostalgic for your middle school girl squad, Shatterbox Anthology's latest feature, Pinky, is the darkly powerful portrait of those tricky middle school years you've been waiting for. An explosive look at the social struggles braved by young women, Pinky delivers an unflinchingly honest take on female friendship's troubled power dynamics — a sure favorite for anyone who's ever struggled to fit in. Did we mention it's inspired by true events? Catch the full film above — we promise your memories of casual hangouts with teenage besties will never be the same again.
Written and directed by acclaimed creative duo Roja Gashtili and Julia Lerman, Pinky stars 13 Reasons Why's breakout talent, Giorgia Whigham. Fans of 2003's iconic adolescent drama Thirteen will love this new classic's fearless exploration of those first, tentative steps towards adulthood — that insatiable desire to blend in with your crew while still sticking up for your own boundaries. And once you've seen Pinky, check out our in-depth conversation about the best ways to protect yourself and your friends from toxic situations. After all, is there any better kind of #squadgoals?
Just 7% of 2016's top films were directed by women. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women. Watch new films every month on Refinery29.com/Shatterbox.
written by Rachel Selvin
Released on September 19, 2017
