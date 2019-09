Written and directed by acclaimed creative duo Roja Gashtili and Julia Lerman, Pinky stars 13 Reasons Why's breakout talent, Giorgia Whigham. Fans of 2003's iconic adolescent drama Thirteen will love this new classic's fearless exploration of those first, tentative steps towards adulthood — that insatiable desire to blend in with your crew while still sticking up for your own boundaries. And once you've seen Pinky, check out our in-depth conversation about the best ways to protect yourself and your friends from toxic situations. After all, is there any better kind of #squadgoals?