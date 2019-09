The Good Time Girls doesn't just turn the camera on the Western's often-overlooked female characters — it replaces the pistol-touting storylines glamorized by John Wayne or Clint Eastwood with narratives told and motivated by the women at its center. The result is a deeply layered portrait of revenge that feels like a feminist Shakespearean tragedy, fueled with one mother's burning desire for justice at its core. Set in a forlorn desert brothel, Hoffman's tale focuses on Clementine, played by Dern, and her tenacious thirst for vengeance against the Rufus Black Gang — a roving band of outlaws that murdered her daughter. Joined by Arrested Development favorite Alia Shawkat and breakout Hollywood up-and-comer, Annalise Basso , Clementine's hatched a masterfully devious plot to get even, rifle-in-hand. And trust us, that bathtub scene doesn't leave us with any questions about exactly who's running Hoffman's Old West.